Essie

Gel Couture In Gallery Glam

$11.50

Buy Now Review It

At Essie

in full gallery glam, she rushes to the exhibit, her dress trailing behind sculpted with style, she is a museum muse on the hunt for inspiration. flowing through the hall of frames in her priceless prints, she is in awe of the abstract attractions that live behind the glass among the phenomenal paintings and dazzling designs nothing compares to her. 8-free vegan formula: without formaldehyde, toluene, dibutyl phthalate, formaldehyde resin, camphor, ethyl tosylamide, xylene, triphenyl phosphate and animal derived ingredients.