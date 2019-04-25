Perfecore

Gel Cold-pack Face Mask

$17.98

Tired of puffy eyes? Can’t seem to get rid of that annoying headache? Want to have a luxurious spa day at home?Soothe and relieve pain and ease stress away! PerfeCore Eye and Face Masks unique hot and cold Dual Action property deliver quick and effective soothing relief. PerfeCore Masks provide natural relief for ailments. Simply freeze for flexible cold therapy or microwave for aches. Contoured with cutouts for eyes or the option to use as a sleep mask. Treat yourself or someone special to a truly extravagant bath and body beauty gift. PerfeCore Therapeutics make for a perfect addition to any spa gift set. Our Gel Bead Hot & Cold Compress Face and Eye Masks + Fabric Covers are always: Non-Toxic, Latex-free, BPA-free & Phthalate-Free, and made in FDA certified manufacturing locations. Cold Applications - Puffy Eyes, Swelling, Sinus Relief, Inflammation, Migraine Headaches, TMJ, Aches, Pains, Stress, Sports Injury, Broken Nose, Black Eyes Heat Therapy Uses - Dry Eyes, Minor Sleep Conditions, Anxiety, Restlessness We are an American family owned business. We stand by our products and guarantee your satisfaction. PerfeCore uses strict quality control measures and our manufacturing facilities have FDA Certification. Buy with trust. See more PerfeCore products for all therapeutic uses. Check out our complete line of products today!