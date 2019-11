Eve Lom

Gel Balm Cleanser

$60.00

Buy Now Review It

At Space NK

Cleanse and moisturise the face at the same time with the revolutionary Eve Lom Gel Balm Cleanser, carefully formulated to remove makeup and dirt while simultaneously working to deliver deep hydration. Unlike conventional cleansers, this gel cleanser transforms into a milky balm and provides the skin with powerful soothing and moisturising benefits.