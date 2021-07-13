RIO Brands

Gear Breeze Folding Beach Chair

$62.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

They've combined the comfort of your hammock with the portability of your beach chair with the Gear Breeze Folding Beach Chair. The breeze is an easy breezy hammock type chair that offers laid back comfort. It has a center mesh insert for airflow and breathability. It comes with a carry strap for easy portability and is perfect for a day at the beach. This hammock chair folds up for comfortable and convenient transport and storage.