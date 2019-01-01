Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Skirts
Isabel Marant
Gayle High Rise Denim Skirt
$465.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Moda Operandi
Featured in 1 story
Trust Us, Denim Skirts Are Definitely Still Cool
by
Eliza Huber
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Robert Rodriguez
Two-tone Bonded Knit Skirt
$325.00
$250.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Curved Overlay Mini Skirt
$52.00
from
Topshop
BUY
DETAILS
Forever 21
Textured Dot Skater Skirt
$17.80
from
Forever 21
BUY
DETAILS
Lykke Wullf
Monica Zip Up Skirt
$120.00
from
Lykke Wullf
BUY
More from Isabel Marant
DETAILS
Isabel Marant
Embellished Triple Crescent Earrings
$300.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
DETAILS
Isabel Marant
Crescent Moon Bracelet
$260.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
DETAILS
Isabel Marant
Crescent-noon Crystal-embellished Earrings
$445.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
DETAILS
Isabel Marant
Studded Backless Leather Clogs
$470.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
More from Skirts
DETAILS
Mango
Wool Fringed Skirt
$119.99
from
Mango
BUY
DETAILS
AMUR
Vicky Skirt
$398.00
from
Maison de Mode
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Pleated Wrap-front Skirt
$49.99
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Ashton Sweater Pencil Skirt
$198.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted