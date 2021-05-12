LinenWorld

Gauze Cotton Throw Blanket

$69.77

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Gauze Cotton Throw Blanket for Sofa / Couch / Bed - Perfect for Adults and Children Practical and functional this lovely soft cotton throw blanket is great for everyday use. Breathable yet warm, perfect for a throw or accent blanket at the foot of the bed. Decorated with fringes from all 4 sides. Material: • 100% organic cotton • 4 layered gauze • OEKO-TEX certified (free of harmful chemicals) • Durable • Soft and cozy • Airy and breathable Size: • 55"x79" (140x200cm) • Sizes can vary +/- 5% Colors available: • Pale Pink • Latte Brown • Denim Blue Easy care: • Machine wash at 30°C = 85°F, gentle circle. Tumble dry LOW, do not bleach. Shipping: • Ready to ship • Express Delivery Worldwide (in 2-5 business days) Visit out shop for more gorgeous scarves and other items! ➞ LinenWorld.etsy.com Happy shopping! Enjoy! Rate this description Did you find the above description useful? Let Etsy know.