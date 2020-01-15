Skip navigation!
Clothing
Dresses
Reformation
Gatsby Dress
$428.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Reformation
For zoning out during ceremonies. This is a floor length, v-neck dress with twist front detail and a high slit. The Gatsby is slim fitting in the bodice with a relaxed fitting skirt.
Need a few alternatives?
J.Crew
Tiered Halter Dress In Dot Tulle
$395.00
from
J.Crew
BUY
Saloni
Printed Anita Dress
$695.00
$120.00
from
Rent The Runway
BUY
MICHAEL Michael Kors
Belted Georgette Midi Dress
$175.00
$131.25
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Olivia von Halle x Disney Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Angelina Faux Feather-trimmed Silk Crepe De Chine Gown
$900.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Reformation
Reformation
Sigmund Dress
$248.00
from
Reformation
BUY
Reformation
Reggie Dress
$218.00
from
Reformation
BUY
Reformation
Starlight Dress Es
$248.00
from
Reformation
BUY
Reformation
Redford Dress
C$595.00
from
Reformation
BUY
More from Dresses
Everlane
The Cupro Blouson Dress
$130.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Mango
Midi Floral Dress
$99.99
from
Mango
BUY
Pixie Market
Rust Brown Shirred Dress
$134.00
from
Pixie Market
BUY
J.Crew
Tiered Halter Dress In Dot Tulle
$395.00
from
J.Crew
BUY
