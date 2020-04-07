TrustyPup

Gator Plush Dog Toy With Silent Squeaker, Green

$17.99

Trusty Pup gator dog toy with silent squeaked technology the ultrasonic squeaker that only dogs can hear! Under-stuffed design has the floppy feel that dogs love. Made with unique Checkered plush in bright Green The silent squeaker is perfect for the office and won't disturb your friends at work! Perfect for movie night at home or night time play, too! Chew Guard Technology, a special manufacturing process, adds a super tough lining to soft toys. No pet toy is indestructible, but toys with Chew Guard are tougher and last longer than standard plush 100% satisfaction. If a customer is dissatisfied with a Trusty Pup product for any reason, we will replace or refund it Trusty Pup plush Gator dog toy with silent squeak technology is a durable squeaky plush toy that only your dog can hear. The soft and Sneaky Gator provides wild fun for your dog without disturbing you! Trusty Pup toys, beds and travel are designed with the family in mind. We were the first major brand to bring human grade, premium fill materials combined with home Decor style and fabrics into pet bedding. Innovation, environmental concerns, your pets comfort, safety and enrichment are top among our concerns. Our products are designed for a fun, healthy and engaged, stimulated and well rested pet. Testing to child safety standards and utilizing materials wherever we can drives us daily. Backed by our 100% satisfaction pet parents can rest easy with Trusty Pup products! .