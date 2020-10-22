Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Zara
Gathered Slip Dress
$49.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara
Satin effect dress with V-neckline and spaghetti straps. Adjustable drawstring ruching at chest.
Need a few alternatives?
Gabriela Hearst
Dress
$2562.60
$922.91
from
Italist
BUY
Zara
Printed Dress With Fringe
$69.90
from
Zara
BUY
H&M x Sandra Mansour
Long Jacquard-weave Dress
$59.99
from
H&M
BUY
Story MFG
Eden Shibori-dye Organic Cotton Shirt Dress
£540.00
£324.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
More from Zara
Zara
Silk Panties
$35.90
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
High-waisted Panties
$25.90
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Gathered Slip Dress
$49.90
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Triangle Bralette
$35.90
from
Zara
BUY
More from Dresses
promoted
The Vampire's Wife x H&M
Dress
$69.99
from
H&M
BUY
promoted
The Vampire's Wife x H&M
Dress
$19.99
from
H&M
BUY
promoted
The Vampire's Wife x H&M
Dress
$34.99
from
H&M
BUY
The Vampire's Wife x H&M
Bow-detail Velvet Dress
C$59.99
from
H&M
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted