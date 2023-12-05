Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Skirts
Christopher John Rogers
Gathered Silk-faille Maxi Skirt
$5837.17
$3502.30
Buy Now
Review It
At Net-A-Porter
Need a few alternatives?
Selkie Collection
The Raven Poet Skirt
BUY
£146.00
Selkie Collection
Dabek Designs
Sylvia Skirt
BUY
£170.00
Dabek Designs
par moi
Arc Skirt
BUY
£269.00
par moi
Christopher John Rogers
Gathered Silk-faille Maxi Skirt
BUY
$3502.30
$5837.17
Net-A-Porter
More from Christopher John Rogers
Christopher John Rogers
Striped Colorblock Midi-dress
BUY
$895.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Christopher John Rogers
Striped Jersey Maxi Dress
BUY
$895.00
Net-A-Porter
Christopher John Rogers
Color-block Ribbed Cardigan
BUY
$675.00
Net-A-Porter
Christopher John Rogers
Color-block Pleated Linen Straight-leg Pants
BUY
$472.50
$945.00
Net-A-Porter
More from Skirts
Selkie Collection
The Raven Poet Skirt
BUY
£146.00
Selkie Collection
Dabek Designs
Sylvia Skirt
BUY
£170.00
Dabek Designs
par moi
Arc Skirt
BUY
£269.00
par moi
Christopher John Rogers
Gathered Silk-faille Maxi Skirt
BUY
$3502.30
$5837.17
Net-A-Porter
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted