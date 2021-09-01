Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
COS
Gathered Shirt Dress
£59.00
Buy Now
Review It
At COS
Gathered Shirt Dress
Need a few alternatives?
Everlane
The Weekend Tiered Dress
BUY
$36.00
$60.00
Everlane
Everlane
The Smock Dress
BUY
$47.00
$95.00
Everlane
Everlane
The ’90s Mini Dress
BUY
$35.00
$50.00
Everlane
Georgia Alice
Ssense Exclusive Purple Satin Dress
BUY
$155.00
$515.00
SSENSE
More from COS
COS
Tailored Blazer
BUY
$125.00
COS
COS
Houndstooth Wool-mix Coat
BUY
$228.00
$285.00
COS
COS
Knitted Midi Tube Dress
BUY
£79.00
COS
COS
Gathered Shirt Dress
BUY
£59.00
COS
More from Dresses
Everlane
The Weekend Tiered Dress
BUY
$36.00
$60.00
Everlane
Everlane
The Smock Dress
BUY
$47.00
$95.00
Everlane
Everlane
The ’90s Mini Dress
BUY
$35.00
$50.00
Everlane
Georgia Alice
Ssense Exclusive Purple Satin Dress
BUY
$155.00
$515.00
SSENSE
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted