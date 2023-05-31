Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Frame
Gathered Seam Puff Sleeve Dress
$498.00
$298.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Frame
Need a few alternatives?
Lulus
Precious Passion White Floral Puff Sleeve Babydoll
BUY
$86.00
Lulus
Manuri
Starry Night Dress
BUY
£1122.00
Manuri
Kinona
In Play Upf 50+ Golf Dress
BUY
£152.61
Nordstom
Columbia
Women's Freezer Maxi Dress
BUY
£40.32
Amazon
More from Frame
Frame
Gathered Seam Puff Sleeve Dress
BUY
$298.00
$498.00
Frame
Frame
Le Brigette Short
BUY
$198.00
Frame
Frame
Le Brigette Short
BUY
$198.00
Frame
Frame
Le Super High Short In Rossum Destruct
BUY
$208.00
Frame
More from Dresses
Lulus
Precious Passion White Floral Puff Sleeve Babydoll
BUY
$86.00
Lulus
Manuri
Starry Night Dress
BUY
£1122.00
Manuri
Kinona
In Play Upf 50+ Golf Dress
BUY
£152.61
Nordstom
Columbia
Women's Freezer Maxi Dress
BUY
£40.32
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted