Anthropologie

Gathered Maxi Dress

$168.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. 4130348690118; Color Code: 015 Flouncy and feminine, this sweeping maxi dress is a breezy essential for weekend outfitting – just add a pair of platform sandals for a look that echoes a sunny day’s ease. Viscose, nylon V-neck Side slant pockets Maxi silhouette Flounced hem Machine wash Imported Dimensions Standard falls 54.5" from shoulder; hem hits below the ankle Petite falls 50.5" from shoulder; hem hits below the ankle Plus falls 57.5" from shoulder; hem hits below the ankle Model Notes Model is 5'10"