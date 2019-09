Rotate Birger Christensen

Gathered Matte-satin Mini Dress

£240.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

ROTATE Birger Christensen's Jeanette Friis Madsen and Thora Valdimars told us they wanted to create a summery version of this dress, so updated it in a fresh mint hue. Made from matte-satin, it features a collarbone-flashing V-neckline and the label's signature puffed sleeves. Wear yours with strappy sandals and a pastel pouch.