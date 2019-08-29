Arket

Gathered Leather Dress

£390.00

Cut from soft and supple leather that has undergone a chrome-free tanning process, this dress is a timeless piece that will age beautifully over time. The elasticated piping around the neckline and cuffs creates a gathered effect that adds a subtle drape to bodice and sleeves. Styled with a straight silhouette that falls at a knee length, it features a rounded neckline, 3/4 sleeves and cut-and-sewn details. Keyhole opening with button at back Chrome-free tanning means that a hide is converted to soft and supple leather using vegetable or synthetic extracts instead of chromium sulphate