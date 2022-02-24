Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
& Other Stories
Gathered Keyhole Top
£27.00
Buy Now
Review It
At & Other Stories
Gathered Keyhole Top
Need a few alternatives?
Uniqlo U
Women U Tank Top
BUY
$14.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo U
Women U Crew Neck Short-sleeve T-shirt
BUY
$14.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo U
Women U Airism Cotton Sleeveless T-shirt
BUY
$19.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo U
Women U Airism Relaxed Crew Neck Short-sleeve T-shirt
BUY
$19.90
Uniqlo
More from & Other Stories
& Other Stories
Squared Thick Frame Sunglasses
BUY
£27.00
& Other Stories
& Other Stories
Boxy Jersey Sweater
BUY
$59.00
& Other Stories
& Other Stories
Relaxed Drawstring Joggers
BUY
$59.00
& Other Stories
& Other Stories
Wide Elasticated Waist Trousers
BUY
$69.00
& Other Stories
More from Tops
Uniqlo U
Women U Tank Top
BUY
$14.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo U
Women U Crew Neck Short-sleeve T-shirt
BUY
$14.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo U
Women U Airism Cotton Sleeveless T-shirt
BUY
$19.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo U
Women U Airism Relaxed Crew Neck Short-sleeve T-shirt
BUY
$19.90
Uniqlo
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted