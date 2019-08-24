Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
COS
Gathered Jersey Dress
$39.00
Buy Now
Review It
At COS
This sleeveless dress is made from soft, comfortable cotton with elastic gathered detailing. An A-line shape, it has clean bonded edges and discreet side pockets. This colourway is only available to purchase online.
Featured in 1 story
7 Children's Brands Adults Want To Wear, Too
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Three Dots
Sequin Bomber Jacket
$176.00
from
Bloomingdale's
BUY
DETAILS
Burberry
Colorblock Cotton Car Coat
$2895.00
$1736.98
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Blazer
$129.00
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
Helmut
Slub Blazer
$179.00
from
Barneys New York
BUY
More from COS
DETAILS
COS
Pleated Fold Over Dress
£79.00
from
COS
BUY
DETAILS
COS
Leather Shopper Bag
£135.00
from
COS
BUY
DETAILS
COS
Drapped Padded Shoulder Bag
£55.00
from
COS
BUY
DETAILS
COS
Speckled Wool Mix Socks
£10.00
from
COS
BUY
More from Outerwear
DETAILS
Patagonia
Bivy Vest
$159.00
$124.97
from
Backcountry
BUY
DETAILS
BDG
Hooded Surplus Jacket
$129.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Loup Charmant
Saint Denis Single-breasted Linen Blazer
£320.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
DETAILS
Nanushka
Hide Vegan Leather Puffer Jacket
$620.00
from
Intermix
BUY
More from Designers
Fashion
Kara Ross Is No Longer On The CFDA Board — & Tom Ford Announces N...
The Council of Fashion Designers of America is slowly making changes following the appointment of Tom Ford as chairman, and this week marks another step
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Stockholm Fashion Week May Be Cancelled, But These Swedish Brands...
It's been over a month since the Swedish Fashion Council temporarily called it quits on Stockholm Fashion Week (SFW), noting the lack of sustainability as
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
The CFDA Is Championing Diversity After The Drama Surrounding Kar...
As New York Fashion Week gears up for its spring 2020 offering, the Council of Fashion Designers of America is calling for designers to cast diverse
by
Channing Hargrove
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted