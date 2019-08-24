Search
COS

Gathered Jersey Dress

$39.00
At COS
This sleeveless dress is made from soft, comfortable cotton with elastic gathered detailing. An A-line shape, it has clean bonded edges and discreet side pockets. This colourway is only available to purchase online.
