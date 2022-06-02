Aje

Gathered-detail Short Dress

$642.00

At Farfetch

The Details Conscious Aje gathered-detail short-sleeve dress Aje creates garments with a sense of effortless elegance. Showcased on this dress from the AW22 collection, the garment features short puff sleeves and a tonal colourway. Highlights white cotton round neck short puff sleeves gathered detailing cut-out detailing rear tie fastening Composition lining: Cotton 100% outer: Linen/Flax 65%, Silk 35% washing instructions Dry Clean Only Brand style ID: 20AJ5101 Wearing The model is 1.76 m wearing size 8 (AUS)