Zara

Gathered Corsetry-inspired Dress

£45.99

Buy Now Review It

At Zara

🔥 Save $49 on Billie with early access to EOFY Sale 🔥 With a soft, flexible shape designed to curve against your body and sit easily in your palm, Billie can be used to stimulate the vulva and clitoris, as well as a wide range of other erogenous zones (labia, perineum, anus, nipples... it's a great opportunity to explore your body and your partner's).