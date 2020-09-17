United States
Isabel Marant Étoile
Gastoni Checked Wool-blend Jacket
£385.00
At Net-A-Porter
A great layering piece for transitional weather, Isabel Marant Étoile's 'Gastoni' jacket is made from checked wool-blend in a versatile neutral palette. It has a relaxed fit with roomy patch pockets and a neat collar. Wear yours open over a T-shirt or turtleneck.Wear it with: [GOLDSIGN Tank ], [Acne Studios Jeans ], [Isabel Marant Shoulder bag ], [The Row Ankle boots ], [Sophie Buhai Ring ].