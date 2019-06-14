Patch

Gary - Bromeliad; Bromeliaceae; Guzmania

At Patch

Details Current height including plastic pot: 30-35cm; Pot width: 12cm Please note that Gary is a one-time bloomer whose life span is typically 6-8 months however before that time, new shoots will appear, known as 'pups', which can be replanted into new pots and once established, will come into flower just as beautifully and vibrantly as Gary. Likes Sunshine so place in a brightly-lit position - he won't mind if it's not direct. Dislikes A soggy bottom so make sure you allow the compost to dry out between waterings. Looking after this plant Guzmanias are generally very low-maintenance plants and should be happy with a water once every 5-7 days in the spring and summer and once every 10-14 days in the autumn and winter. Living with pets and children Gary is non-toxic.