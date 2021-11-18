Naturalizer

Garrison Tall Boot

$169.00 $99.97

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

Details & Care Comfort you'll love, for good reason. Our knee high boot features wraparound straps with buckle details, a full length side zip closure and distressed outsole for a vintage feel 15.2" shaft height, 14.3" opening circumference Round toe Polished + ultra-comfortable knee high boot with buckle detail. Full length side zip closure and goring panel for extra flexibility. Contour+ technology for a premium fit and all-day comfort experience. PU upper, synthetic sole Imported Item #6717538