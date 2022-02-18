Mercury Row

Garren 52.4” Square Arm Loveseat

A marriage of comfort and contemporary allure, the eye-catching Garren loveseat is sure to lend style to your living room look. The Garren loveseat is founded atop four tapered wooden feet, and its clean-lined frame is crafted from kiln-dried hardwood and is covered in polyester Navy blue or heather gray upholstery. This loveseat's high-density foam cushioning provides ultimate comfort to last. While the Garren Loveseat's solid hue fabric makes it a stylish stage for plush patterned pillows and faux fur blankets, it's equally elegant all on its thanks to its square arms, a button-tufted seat cushion, and included bolster pillows.