For every blend, there's Whole Blends, Hair Care blended with purpose, Because when the right ingredients come together something beautiful happens, We believe in the power of blends because Blended Makes us Better. Whole Blends Repairing Leave-In Miracle Nectar Honey Treasures Treatment provides 10 Benefits in 1 Treatment and is blended with purpose with Honey known to replenish and Royal Jelly and Propolis known to nourish and repair. 10 Benefits including 1 Moisturizes, 2 Detangles, 3 Repairs and prevents split ends, 4 Tames frizz, 5 strengthens hair's fiber, 6 Restores softness, 7 Nourishes, 8 Protects against heat, 9 Reduces breakage, 10 Improves manageability. Garnier Whole Blends Miracle Nectar 10-IN-1 Leave-In is blended with purpose with Royal jelly, honey, and propolis extracts to reveal weightlessly nourished, silky hair, restored with strength & softness. Miracle Nectar Honey Treasures Treatment is paraben-free, crafted with select ingredients and unique fragrances, blended with purpose into nurturing, gentle formulas to help restore the natural beauty of hair with every use.Apply a quarter-size amount to clean, damp hair from root to tip, focusing on the lengths and ends. Do not rinse. Reapply on dry hair as needed.