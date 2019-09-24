Garnier

Garnier Skinactive Moisturizer With Hyaluronic Acid

$16.98

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Give your skin an instant burst of healthy hydration! This water-light lotion with Hyaluronic Acid, an ingredient naturally found in skin, floods skin with all-day, weightless moisture. This non-greasy formula with Antioxidant-rich Goji Berry, Vitamins C & E, and Pomegranate, provides broad spectrum SPF 30 sunscreen protection against harmful UV rays. Instantly see and feel the difference of hydrated skin with a more youthful look day after day.CLEANSE: Choose a cleanser from our SkinActive range to prep skin to receive care.MOISTURIZE: Follow with Moisture Bomb The Antioxidant Super Moisturizer SPF 30 by applying daily to face and neck. EXPERT TIP: For more intense hydration at night, try Moisture Bomb The Antioxidant Super Moisturizer gel-cream for a more hydrated skin feel.