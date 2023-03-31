Garnier

Garnier Skinactive Micellar Water For All Skin Types, Facial Cleanser & Makeup Remover, 13.5 Fl. Oz, 1 Count (packaging May Vary)

ALL-IN-1 Cleanser To hydrate and Rrefresh skin: This all-in-1 micellar cleansing water is a facial cleanser and makeup remover that is gentle on skin. This micellar water for all skin types gently cleanses, removes makeup, dirt and oils from skin. A soothing formula that gently cleanses: micellar water leaves skin feeling/looking healthy and hydrated; formulated to be gentle on even the most sensitive skin; easily removes makeup without over-drying skin. A multi-purpose cleanser powered by micelle technology: Micelles work like a magnet to gently cleanse, while removing makeup, dirt, sunscreen, and excess oil all in 1 step; No rinsing, no harsh rubbing- just clean, refreshed skin. Dermatolgist and Ophthalmologist tested for safety: safe for use on face, lips and eye area. Approved by Cruelty-Free International under the Leaping Bunny Program. Vegan formula is oil-free, paraben-free, fragrance-free, sulfate-free and silicone free. America's #1 Micellar Water Brand: there's a reason one bottle is sold every 3 seconds!* *Source: Nielsen Measured Mass Market, Full Year 2022, Unit Sales This All-in-1 Micellar Cleansing Water is surprisingly powerful yet gentle to skin. It effectively removes makeup, cleanses and refreshes skin. A multi-purpose cleanser that contains Micellar technology. Like a magnet, micelles capture and lift away dirt, oil and makeup without harsh rubbing, leaving skin perfectly clean, hydrated and refreshed without over-drying. • All-in-1 cleanser and makeup remover cleanses, removes makeup and refreshes skin • Oil-Free, Alcohol-Free, Fragrance-Free • Micelle Technology attracts dirt, oil and makeup like a magnet without harsh rubbing • All skin types, even sensitive TO REMOVE EYE MAKEUP: Hold pad over closed eyes for a few seconds, then gently wipe without harsh rubbing. TO CLEAN SKIN & REMOVE FACE MAKEUP: Gently wipe all over until skin is completely clean from makeup and impurities. Use daily, AM/PM. No need to rinse. Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.