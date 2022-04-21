Garnier

Garnier Skinactive Micellar Cleansing Water

Step 1 Shake well. Saturate cotton pad or reusable makeup pad. Step 2 Press pas to lift makeup Step 3 Perfectly cleansed, soothed skin without the need for rubbing or rinsing Formulated especially for sensitive skin types, Micellar Water is dermatologically tested and gentle on skin. Simple and effective, it is perfect for quick makeup turn-arounds and pre-bedtime pampering. Removes impurities and make-up without drying out your skin. Combines the efficacy and lightness of micellar cleansing water with a touch of milk for cleansed, make-up free and hydrated skin. This specifically formulated Micellar for delicate skin & eyes is suitable even for contact lens wearers. Efficiently removes all types of make-up (even waterproof and longwear)Cleanses and soothes all in 1 gesture without any need to rub. Micellar technology with oils, such as Argan oil, which instantly dissolves even waterproof and longwear make-up whilst making your skin feel nourished.