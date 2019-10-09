Garnier

Garnier Skinactive Facial Mist Spray With Rose Water – 4.4 Fl Oz

Made with Rose Water, this facial mist spray instantly hydrates and refreshes skin, even after makeup. This face spray with rose water can be used as a moisturizer to hydrate, before face makeup as a primer, after makeup to set it, and anytime throughout the day to refresh skin. No need to rinse. This face mist is suitable for all skin types, even sensitive skin.What does naturally-derived mean? We consider an ingredient to be naturally-derived if it is unchanged from its natural state or has undergone processing yet still retains greater than 50% of its molecular structure from its original natural source. This formula consists of 96% naturally derived ingredients. The remaining ingredients constitute 4% of the formula to ensure its sensoriality and preservation.Packaging May VaryIntroducing a skincare line from Garnier SkinActive formulated with 96% Naturally-Derived Ingredients. This line of moisturizers, cleansers and facial mist products are paraben-free, silicone-free, dye-free and sulfate-free. Soothe, purify and refresh your skin with skincare products formulated with rose water, green tea and aloe juice. The rose water line instantly soothes and comforts skin while gently cleansing and hydrating. This line features a 3-in-1 face moisturizer, a facial mist with rose water and a milk face wash with rose water. The green tea line instantly purifies pores and mattifies skin. This line features a 3-in-1 moisturizer, a deep pore exfoliating face scrub and a deep pore face wash. The aloe juice line instantly refreshes skin. This line features a hydrating 3-in-1 face moisturizer, a cream face wash and a gel cleanser.Mist, in one continuous press, 12-15 inches from the face with eyes and mouth shut whenever skin needs a pick me up or a boost of hydration.