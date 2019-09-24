Garnier

Garnier Skinactive Clearly Brighter Dark Spot Corrector Treatment

Details This dark spot corrector treatment with Antioxidant Vitamin C &#amp; E, Pine Bark Essence and gentle exfoliating Lipo-Hydroxyl Acid (LHA) visibly reduces the appearance of dark spots, age spots and sun damage. Oil-Free, non-sticky treatment reduces the look of years of sun damage. Clearly Brighter Dark Spot Corrector Treatment promotes surface cell turnover to reveal more radiant, younger-looking skin with a reduced appearance of dark spots. Dark Spot Corrector Treatment with antioxidant Vitamin C and E, LHA and Pine Bark Essence Oil-Free, non-sticky formula reduces the look of years of sun damage Diminishes the appearance of dark spots and brightens skin in one use Treatment promotes surface cell turnover to reveal more radiant skin 1. Cleanse skin with a Garnier SkinActive face wash for your skin type. 2. Apply Garnier SkinActive Clearly Brighter Dark Spot Corrector to treatment area. 3. For best results, follow with Garnier SkinActive Clearly Brighter SPF 15 or SPF 30 Face Moisturizer with Vitamin C. ©Garnier