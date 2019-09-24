Garnier

Garnier Skinactive Balancing Facial Mist With Green Tea, 4.4 Oz

$8.99

Buy Now Review It

At CVS

Made with green tea, this facial mist spray instantly hydrates, balances complexion and refreshes skin, even after makeup. This face spray with green tea can be used as a moisturizer to hydrate, before face makeup as a primer, after makeup to set it, and anytime throughout the day to refresh skin. No need to rinse. This face mist is suitable for all skin types, even oily skin.Facial mist spray with green tea for oily skin, made with 99 percent naturally derived ingredientsFace spray is vegan and made without parabens, dyes, silicones or sulfatesFacial mist instantly hydrates and balances skinFacial spray can be used as a primer before makeup or to refresh middayWhat does naturally-derived mean? WE consider an ingredient to be naturally-derived if it is unchanged from its natural state or has undergone processing yet still retains greater than 50% of its molecular structure from its original natural source. This formula consists of 99% naturally derived ingredients. The remaining ingredients constitute 4% of the formula to ensure its sensoriality and preservation.