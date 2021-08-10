Garnier

Nutrisse Ultra Color Nourishing Hair Color Creme

$7.62

Bold Nourishing Hair Color: Discover the number 1 Nourishing Color Creme; Nutrisse Ultra Color is formulated with color boost technology and a blend of triple fruit oils: avocado, olive, and shea; to deliver bold, boosted permanent hair color, even to dark hair Permanent Hair Dye: Garnier Nutrisse hair color crème, with grape seed and avocado oil, comes in a complete hair dye kit and nourishes while it colors with a rich, non drip creme formula Garnier Hair Color: For hair nourishing, easy to use permanent hair dye, temporary hair color, root touch up, or to enhance your natural hair color, turn to Garnier hair color Over 100 Years of Pioneering in Hair Care: Since 1904 Garnier has blended naturally inspired and derived ingredients into breakthrough formulas; Nourish your hair with hair color and care from Garnier Inspired By Nature: Garnier carries an array of products for your hair and skin care needs, from shampoos, color care and styling products to formulas that cleanse, moisturize and repair skin Product Description Garnier Nutrisse Ultra Color Nourishing Hair Color Creme dramatically transforms naturally dark hair with ultra reflective tones. Choose from Ultra Light Blondes, Ultra Intense Reds and Burgundies, Ultra Lightening Browns, and Ultra Reflective Blacks. Ultra Light Blondes take dark brunettes to blonde without bleach, Ultra Intense Reds and Ultra Intense Burgundies offer vibrant red tones for darker hair, Ultra Lightening Browns lift dark hair up to three shades lighter without the brassiness, and Ultra Reflective Blacks transform even the darkest hair with visibly reflective, shiny tones. Garnier Nutrisse Ultra Color Nourishing Hair Color Creme comes with an ampoule of grapeseed oil to start nourishing hair while you color because nourished hair means better color. The non-drip hair color formula spreads easily and the after-color conditioner is infused with 3 fruit oils--avocado, olive and shea--for silkier, shinier, more nourished hair. Packaging may vary, what you receive may not be what is reflected on site. • Permanent, nourishing hair color creme with three fruit oils- avocado, olive, and shea • The only hair color creme with a separate ampoule of grape seed oil to start nourishing as you color • Intensity-enhancing color boost technology transforms even the darkest bases • Available in 21 bold shades Always read the hair color instructions insert in the box. Store between 50° and 80° F. Questions? Garnier Nutrisse has expert color consultants to help you. Call: 1-800-4GARNIER (1-800-442-7643). IMPORTANT: Hair color can cause an allergic reaction. Do not use if you’ve already had a reaction to a hair color product or if scalp is sensitive, itchy or damaged. Tattoos may increase risk of an allergic reaction. Do skin allergy test 48 hours before each use of this product. Don’t use over compound henna or progressive color. Wait at least 14 days after bleach, relaxing or perm before use. Don’t use on children. This is a safety summary. Read all labeling and instructions completely. From the Manufacturer Having trouble finding the right shade? Questions on how to apply your Nutrisse Hair Color product? Ask a Garnier Hair Color Expert. If you have a question about a Nutrisse Hair Color product, talk to one of our Customer Care representatives. Phone: 1-877-297-5043 Monday-Friday, 9:00 AM-5:30PM ET