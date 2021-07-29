Garnier

Garnier Fructis Style Smooth Air Dry Anti-frizz Cream

$3.49

Anti-frizz cream for a natural-looking air-dried hairstyle Frizz control without the heat Made of argan oil from morocco Searching for a natural-looking air-dried hairstyle without the frizz? Smooth Air Dry Anti-Frizz Cream disciplines frizz without heat for an effortlessly smooth undone style. Our lightweight fast absorbing paraben-free formula, with fairly and sustainably sourced Argan Oil from Morocco, controls frizz and holds hair’s natural shape while you air dry your hair. Hair is smooth and shiny with a product-free feel.