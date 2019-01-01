Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Garnier
Garnier Fructis Damage Repairing Treat 1 Minute Hair Mask
$4.49
Buy Now
Review It
At CVS
A one-minute mask that works just as well as one that might take 20.
Featured in 1 story
16 Spring Beauty Products That Are SO Cheap
by
Samantha Sasso
Need a few alternatives?
Schwarzkopf
Gliss Oil Nutritive Weightless Oil
$5.49
from
Target
BUY
Shea Moisture
Shea Moisture Coconut Curl Enhancing Smoothie
£10.99
£7.32
from
Superdrug
BUY
Aveda
Dry Remedy Daily Moisturizing Oil
$27.00
from
Aveda
BUY
Curly Hair Solutions
Curly Hair Solutions™ Curl Keeper
$10.00
from
Birchbox
BUY
More from Garnier
Garnier
Garnier Skinactive Glow Boost Illuminating Moisturizer
C$23.99
from
well.ca
BUY
Garnier
Skinactive Micellar Cleansing Water - Waterproof Makeup
$6.59
from
Target
BUY
Garnier
Ambre Solaire Sensitive Sun Cream Spf50+
£6.00
from
Garnier
BUY
Garnier
Garnier Ambre Solaire Spf 50 Plus
C$10.57
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Hair Care
Oribe
Gold Lust Dry Shampoo
$46.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
Wella
Ultimate Effects Matt Clay 75ml
£2.69
from
Superdrug
BUY
Virtue
Polish Un-frizz Cream
£38.00
from
Space NK
BUY
Virtue
Moisture-defining Whip
£34.00
from
Space NK
BUY
More from Makeup
Makeup
30 Makeup Looks Anyone Can Copy In September
Back in 2016, Instagram added the "saved" section to every profile, and the beauty game was changed forever. Gone were the days of screenshotting a
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Bronzers That Actually Work For Medium, Dark, & Deep Complexions
Sure, luminizers are great, but in 2019, bronzers have become the unsung heroes of glowing skin. Ages ago, people used them to fake a tan during the
by
Us
Makeup
Every Kylie Lip Kit Is Buy One, Get One Free This Weekend
If your Labor Day plans involve doing some fall shopping — for anything from transitional maxi dresses to a new brown lipstick — you can be prepared
by
Megan Decker
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted