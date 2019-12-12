Missoma

18ct Gold Vermeil Garnet January Birthstone Pendant Style this charm on our Medium Rope Chain. Or shop this charm on a Short Plain Chain on the Garnet January Birthstone Necklace. January: Garnet; from fiery orange to deep red, Garnet is considered to promote self-confidence and strength of character. The January birthstone is also a symbol of friendship and trust. Metal: 18ct Gold Vermeil on Sterling Silver Dimensions: Pendant 10 mm Stone: Garnet Weight: 0.7g