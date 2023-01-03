Garmin

Garmin Forerunner 45

$169.99 $114.00

Buy Now Review It

Gps running watch with Garmin Coach training plan support Easy to use running watch estimates heart rate at the wrist and features GPS to track your pace, distance, intervals and more Works with free Garmin coach adaptive training plans that bring expert, personalized coaching right to your wrist Connected features include smart notifications for incoming texts and calls, automatic uploads to our Garmin connect online community, live tracking and controls for the music playing on your paired compatible smartphone Safety and tracking Features include incident detection (during select activities) which sends your real time location to emergency contacts through your paired compatible smartphone Sports apps for running, cycling, indoor track, treadmill, elliptical, cardio, yoga and more Battery life: Up to 7 days in smartwatch mode; 14 hours in GPS mode When you Lace up your shoes and get ready to run, make sure you have the right tool for the job. Forerunner 45 is the GPS running watch with all the running-related features you need in a sleek, lightweight smartwatch that you’ll want to wear all day and night.