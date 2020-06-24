Lands' End

Garment Washed Linen Solid Sheets

$264.95 $158.97

Buy Now Review It

At Lands' End

Item #479362AL7 Made from Belgian flax Naturally high breathability gives the fabric a fresh, airy feel Washed for a lived-in look and feel that only gets better with time Very durable, heartily withstanding machine laundering This product has been verified in an independent laboratory as free from harmful levels of more than 300 substances to the STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® Fits mattresses up to 18” deep 100% linen. Machine wash. Imported Lived-in linen This isn’t your typical linen. Made from premium Belgian flax, it’s washed for a lived-in look and feel – and so breathable, you’ll feel like you’re sleeping on air. Simply put, it’s one of the best-looking, best-feeling fabrics you can put on your bed. Period. Set includes flat and fitted sheets, 1 Standard/Queen pillowcase for Twin, 2 Standard/Queen pillowcases for Full and Queen, 2 King pillowcases for King.