Alex Mill

Garment Dyed Work Jacket

$168.00

Buy Now Review It

At Alex Mill

This handy layer is crafted in super-durable cotton. Details to note: The shank buttons, garment-dyed herringbone fabric, top stitch details, patch pockets and a rosette button-hole. Styled with Beaded Heart Choker available in next collection. Vintage denim and leather belt sourced from Front General Store in Brooklyn, NY.