Oxo
Garlic Press In Black
$16.99
At Bed Bath & Beyond
Details This Garlic Press from OXO Good Grips is great for crushing garlic with a simple squeeze to enjoy in your favorite recipes. It boasts a large garlic chamber and has an innovative self-cleaning design for quick clean up and convenience. Efficient hole pattern maximizes amount of garlic pressed Sturdy, die-cast zinc construction Soft, comfortable, non-slip handles absorb pressure while squeezing Features a built-in cleaner Dishwasher safe skuId : 10792223 Wedding Registry Favorite