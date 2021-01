Kuhn Rikon

Garlic Press

$18.00 $11.96

Buy Now Review It

At Sur La Table

Made by Kuhn Rikon, one of Europe’s leading manufacturers of professional cooking utensils, press works on whole peeled or unpeeled cloves, so your hands don’t touch the raw garlic. Lever mechanism requires minimal effort to press pulp and juice through the sieve. BPA-free. 7" l. Dishwasher safe.