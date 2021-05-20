United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Rebrilliant
Gardner Bamboo Bath Caddy
$69.99$25.95
At Wayfair
Relax in the tub with this bath caddy! Crafted of eco-friendly bamboo, this bath caddy strikes a rectangular silhouette with adjustable-length sides and cutout grooves to fit over the sides of your bath tub. It features a slotted cup holder designed for you to slide in stemware, and a side shelf for holding everything from candles to your cell phone. Rounding out the design, a book holder wrapped in a water-resistant covering is perfect for propping up magazines, novels, or your tablet.