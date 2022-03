Diptyque

Gardénia Candle

$95.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

An alluring scent dedicated to the heady, fresh aroma of gardenia. The classic white flower is a symbol of joy and happiness and will brighten the mood in any room. This candle has a burn time of approximately 60 hours. Fragrance notes: Gardenia Pair it with: diptyque Mimosa Candlediptyque Wick Trimmer diptyque Candle Snuffer