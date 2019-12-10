KayaSoaps

Garden Rose Scented Tea Lights

$15.00

Romantic Garden rose Hand-poured Soy Wax Tea Lights Roses are the most loved flowers, a symbol of romance & love! The Tea Lights are scented with the fresh sweet aroma of garden roses !! Everyone loves tea-lights, ..wonderful for decoration during special occasions, party decorations, weddings, Bridal shower, Baby shower, holidays, birthday, Diwali, Christmas & any time when you want to set up the mood !! A Perfect gift for Teachers, Friend, Sister, Neighbor, Coworker.. Thanksgiving Christmas Birthday, thank you gift.. & lot more :) Rose fragrance oil is infused with natural essential oils. Soy wax is a vegetable wax made from the oil of soybeans. We use Soy wax because it is Eco-friendly, American grown and sustainable! The flat cotton wick is braided with thin paper threads, gives a smooth & stable frame! Each tea-light is decorated on top with crushed rose petals for Rose tea light. Comes in a recyclable box , good to store the envelopes & cards later ! eco-friendly packaging. Listing for 1 set of 12 Tea- lights - Rose. questions? Please send us a message.