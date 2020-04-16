Rifle Paper Co. x Anthropologie
Garden Party Monogram Mug
$14.00
At Anthropologie
Style No. 53084109; Color Code: 901 Designed by Rifle Paper Co. for Anthropologie, this charming mug features vibrant floral blooms with a gilded monogram letter, making it the perfect personalized gift for any occasion. Rifle Paper Co. for Anthropologie A celebration of Rifle Paper Co.’s 10-year anniversary, Rifle Paper Co. for Anthropologie is one of our most exciting collections to date. Led by co-founder and creative director Anna Bond, this Florida-based lifestyle brand has us smitten with their signature painted florals and charming characters. This season, our exclusive collaboration brings beauty to the everyday - from baking holiday cookies to traveling the world - with gifts and home goods you will cherish for years to come. Decaled stoneware Hand wash This item is not microwave safe Imported Dimensions 13 oz. 5.25"H, 3.5" diameter
