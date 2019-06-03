TomCare

Garden Kneeler Seat Garden Bench Garden Stools Foldable Stool

Description:Why choose us? Do you feel pain after a long time kneeling or stopping? Is it easy to get clothes dirty when working in the garden?Do you want have a seat after a long time working outdoor ?Then why not choose us? Easy to Carry and use. Our kneeler is easy to carry outside, with the foam cushion and light weight, you can reduce the pain and pressure when working outside. The height of our kneeler is designed to protect your clothes from dirt and grass. It is also a multi-functional kneeler, you can also use it as a seat, when you are tired you can have a rest with it.S pecification:Product Dimensions:21.65" x 10.62" x 18.89"(unfolded)23.63" x 10.62" x 5.51"(folded)Product weight: 2.6kg/ 5.73lbsMaterial: Steel pipe, EVA, plasticPackage Includes:1 x Garden Kneeler/Seat1x Tool Pouch1 x Instruction