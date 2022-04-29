Sklum

Garden Chair New Acapulco

£82.95

Buy Now Review It

At Sklum

Description Garden Chair New Acapulco We present the Garden Chair New Acapulco, one of our star products . A chair with an original, comfortable and versatile design, with an indisputable Boho style. Its structure is made of steel and the seat of polyethylene following the ancient Mayan weaving techniques. A trendy chair perfect to complete your balcony, terrace or garden , which will not disappoint you. Ideal for Chill Out areas and for the most daring bars and restaurants. Thanks to its composition, it can support up to 120kg of weight. A chair that is as elegant as it is reliable. For proper maintenance, we recommend cleaning it with a damp cloth, avoiding the use of chemical products. Despite being a product suitable for outdoor use, we recommend protecting it from atmospheric phenomena for greater durability. In some cases, the imagery, measurements and colours, as well as their names, are merely for reference. Everything perceived on the screen can be altered by many factors, which are: the screen calibration, the ambience lights, the viewing angle, etc. If the customer wants to know these details he should consult our technical service, as returns for technical reasons will be at his expense.