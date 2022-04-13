United States
Lulus
Garden Bliss Cutout Maxi Dress
$89.00
At Lulus
Lulus Exclusive! Get swept off your feet in the Lulus Garden Bliss Emerald Green Cutout Maxi Dress! Elegant chiffon shapes this stunning dress featuring a rounded neckline, short fluttery sleeves, and a darted bodice. High fitted waist tops a cascading maxi skirt with a stunning side slit, while a back cutout adds a little something extra that's sure to turn heads. Exposed silver zipper at back, plus hidden side zipper/clasp.