Gardar Parka

£300.00

Unisex black and white oversized parka jacket with drawstrings, two front-pockets, reflective panels, logo ribbon around the waist and adjustment cord in waist and hem. This lightweight jacket is water-repellent and features a GANNI x 66 NORTH logo patch. GANNI x 66°NORTH - This jacket is part of our collaboration with the Icelandic technical outerwear brand, 66° NORTH. This lightweight shell parka is the perfect layering piece, ideal for a rainy day in the city. The pieces were first revealed on the SS19 runway.