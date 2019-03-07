Grab Green

Garbage Disposal Freshener & Cleaner Pods

grab green Garbage Disposal Freshener & Cleaner pods are plant & mineral-based pods that work triple-duty to clear out odors and remove built-up to prevent clogging, all without harsh, caustic chemicals. Pre-measured for ease and simplicity, these powerful pods tackle pesky disposal odors and grime. Thyme with Fig Leaf: Sodium Carbonate, Sodium Carbonate Peroxide, Sodium Citrate, Fragrance: contains a blend of essential oils thymus vulgaris (thyme) leaf, salvia officinalis (sage) leaf + safer man-made ingredients, c10-16 Alkyl Benzenesulfonic Acid Sodium Salt, Hydrated Silica, Sodium Sulfate, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Diamyl Sodium Sulfosuccinate. Tangerine with Lemongrass: Sodium Carbonate, Sodium Carbonate Peroxide, Sodium Citrate, Fragrance: contains a blend of essential oils canarium luzonicum gum nonvolatiles (elemi), citrus aurantium bergamia fruit (bergamot), zingiber officinale root (ginger), cymbopogon schoenanthus (lemongrass), salvia sclarea (clary sage), ilex paraguariensis leaf (mate), citrus aurantium dulcis (orange)citrus auantifolia (lime), citrus teticulata ruticeae (tangerine) + safer man-made ingredients, c10-16 Alkyl Benzenesulfonic Acid Sodium Salt, Hydrated Silica, Sodium Sulfate, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Diamyl Sodium Sulfosuccinate. Use 1 pod as necessary to keep disposal fresh & in proper working order. Turn on faucet & run a slow stream of warm water. Drop pods into disposal & allow to dissolve. Turn on disposal for a few seconds. Reseal pouch for freshness.