Valentino

Garavani Rockstud Pet Tote

$1900.00

Buy Now Review It

At Valentino

PET-À-PORTER Crafted with lots of affection, the new Valentino Garavani tote goes oh-so adorable and extra personal, with a unique handmade print of your pet by the incredible illustrator Riccardo Cusimano. To create your own or gift it to someone special, begin by selecting a model, color and your initial, then upload the photos of the cutie in question. Once the work of art is ready, you'll receive it wherever you wish in a very special box.