Gap x LoveShackFancy

Gap × Loveshackfancy Floral Logo Hoodie

$88.00

Buy Now Review It

At Gap

Gap icons meet LoveShackFancy icons.Classics with florals, nostalgic with a twist, made for all. Soft cotton-blend hoodie. Hooded neckline with drawcords. Long sleeves with banded cuffs. Gap arch logo at front. Front kanga pocket. Banded hem. Allover floral print. #770093